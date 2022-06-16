C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

IVW traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.47. 124,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

