C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,258 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NYSE PM traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,696. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.