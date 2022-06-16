C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $773,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.11. 106,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,979. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

