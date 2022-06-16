C2C Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $121.76. 28,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.78 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

