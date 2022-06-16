C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,605,305. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

