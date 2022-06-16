C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,010 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 28.8% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 819,166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after acquiring an additional 792,162 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.84. 206,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,346. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.