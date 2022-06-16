C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.31. 12,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.34. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $198.29 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

