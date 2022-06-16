C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 421,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.