C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.80.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

