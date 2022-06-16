Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Caleres stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,475. The company has a market capitalization of $964.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 62.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

