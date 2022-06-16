Camden Capital LLC Has $712,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.89. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $91.30 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

