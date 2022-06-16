Camden Capital LLC Purchases 123 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $10.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

