Camden Capital LLC Purchases 20,037 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 127,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.