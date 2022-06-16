Camden Capital LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 305.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,044,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,154.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,767,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,969. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

