Camden Capital LLC Sells 397 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 116,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

