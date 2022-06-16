Camden Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 13.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Southern by 583.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

SO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.64. 119,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

