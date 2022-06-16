Camden Capital LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.60. 279,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,204,676. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.