Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.19

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 36838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

