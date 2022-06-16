Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Decreased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,668,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 176,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

NYSE CNI traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 45,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,482. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

