Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336,459 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $14,047,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

