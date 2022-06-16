Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 935,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 8,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,706. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.37. Canon has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Canon will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

