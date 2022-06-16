Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 119233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.
Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)
See Also
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.