Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4,734.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

