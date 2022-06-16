Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,892 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 514.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

