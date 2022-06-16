Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$46.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPX. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,429 shares of company stock worth $863,753.

CPX stock opened at C$45.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.08. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.0877511 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.