Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 49,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,149. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

