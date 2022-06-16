Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.22

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 907411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.85.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95.
In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
About Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Recommended Stories
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.