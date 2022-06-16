Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.22

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.37, with a volume of 907411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.7069197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

