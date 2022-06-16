Casper Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $135.34 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,940,002,696 coins and its circulating supply is 5,155,095,184 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

