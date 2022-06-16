Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 8.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. 7,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,243,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
