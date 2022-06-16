CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NYSE PRPB remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 553,024 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

