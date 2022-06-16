Centrifuge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207,452.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $58.13 million and $207,452.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,097.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,396.15 or 0.44882273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00421674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012281 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

