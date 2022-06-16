Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $70,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.