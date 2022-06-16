Charles Brent Jr. Winn Purchases 11,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 222,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 41,997 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21.

MDRR stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

