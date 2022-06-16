Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

