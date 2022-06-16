ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $99,124.58 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $24.18 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

