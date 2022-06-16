Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.90

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.
About Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)
