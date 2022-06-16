Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

