Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KDNY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 11,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 340,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 265.0% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 579,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.