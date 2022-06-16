Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.38.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

