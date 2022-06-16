Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.