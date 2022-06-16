Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 916,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 87,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.16. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.