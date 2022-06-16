Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 2.4%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.47. 128,995 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.27.
Separately, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.
Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN.A)
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN.A)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.