Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 2.4%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.47. 128,995 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Separately, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3536 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN.A)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.