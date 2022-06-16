CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $19.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $13.15 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

