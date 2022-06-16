Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile (CVE:KBLT)
