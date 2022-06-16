Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

CODA stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

