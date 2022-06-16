Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 966,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,670 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 293.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,278,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,154. The stock has a market cap of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

