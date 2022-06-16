Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CBAN opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

