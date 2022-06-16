Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 438,018 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $72.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 56.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 354,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.