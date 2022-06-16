Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.96

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $876.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $59,725,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

