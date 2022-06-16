Comparing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

This table compares Monroe Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $53.83 million 3.71 $32.46 million $1.23 7.50 Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.38 $23.23 million $4.84 3.24

Monroe Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridge Investment Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monroe Capital and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Monroe Capital currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 49.43% 9.13% 3.87% Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28%

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Monroe Capital pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bridge Investment Group pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.